Warriors biggest issue will hold franchise back from another championship

As the Golden State Warriors attempt to maximize the final years of superstar Stephen Curry's career, the organization has made clear that they are willing to take bold, risky moves in order to give the roster the talent it needs.

However, as they attempt to solidify their roster this off-season, they are stuck at somewhat of a crossroads. Players chosen and liked by team owner Joe Lacob have routinely clashed with head coach Steve Kerr's system, causing a lack of development of young players on an aging team.

While this problem has immediate repercussions, especially in the case of the restricted free agency of Jonathan Kuminga, it will also certainly have future implications as players such as Curry and Draymond Green finalize their playing careers.

The Warriors need young talent, but haven't developed it

As the Warriors soared back into contention last season off the strength of their acquisition of Jimmy Butler, the team seemed unbeatable for a stretch of the regular season.

However, in the playoffs, when injuries struck Butler and Curry, the age of the team's core showed, and, when Golden State most needed their young talent to step up, it seemed as though no one was able to do so.

Kuminga, who averaged 20.8 points through five games in the Houston series, was doing so primarily as a try-out for other organizations. As a result of Steve Kerr's, perhaps rightful, refusal to play Kuminga in the role he envisions for himself and which Lacob encouraged by allowing the organization to draft him seventh overall in 2021, Kuminga is likely looking to move on this off-season.

Moreover, a player like James Wiseman, had he developed into what he was thought to be prior to his entering the NBA, would be the exact rim-protecting, perimeter-shooting big man that the Warriors need so desperately right now.

However, when injuries derailed his career, Wiseman was shipped off, and the front office's push to draft Wiseman ultimately proved a failure. Throughout his short career in Golden State, Kerr mostly limited Wiseman's minutes as a result of the player's poor defense.

Now, as the Warriors attempt to contend for another championship, they desperately need young talent to surround their aging core. While they have players such as Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Quinten Post who are developing nicely, the real young stars, the high draft picks that they needed to hit on, have not panned out.

As a result, Golden State is in a tricky spot. They, largely, do not have the young talent needed to deal for another star right now, and they do not have the young talent to expect to compete quickly past their current championship window.

While it is uncertain how much blame is to be placed on either Kerr or the organization's front office, one thing is certain: the results of a recurring problem are evident.