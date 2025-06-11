Warriors could add a major defensive piece through the draft

As the Golden State Warriors enter the 2025 NBA Draft, they will have to do their best to maximize the value of their sole pick: the 41st overall selection they received in the Jimmy Butler trade.

Kentucky center Amari Williams has been invited to work out with the team, and, with his combination of size and strength, could be a major defensive addition to the roster to fill a distinct need for the organization's depth.

While the Warriors don't necessarily need a center, and are looking primarily at guards in the draft at this time, Williams presents an intriguing skill set that should excite fans of the team.

Amari Williams could be a sneaky second-round selection

Williams, who spent his first four years at Drexel playing in the Coastal Athletic Association, sports a massive 6'10", 265 pound frame.

After transferring to Kentucky for his final season in college, Williams immediately took on starting big man responsibilities for one of the best teams in the country, leveraging his size and strength to grab rebounds and anchor his team's defense.

Through 36 games in the 2024-25 season, Williams averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists,

Moreover, his defense throughout his college career has been stellar. While still at Drexel, Williams won multiple Defensive Player of the Year honors in his conference as well as multiple selections to All-Conference teams, prompting his move to Kentucky to improve his draft stock.

According to Sports Illustrated, Williams has been "one of the most underrated college players in the country for several years," and "has the tools and skillset to make an impact at the NBA level."

Although Golden State currently boasts Quinten Post, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Kevon Looney on their depth chart, they do not currently have a player of Williams' unique skill set who can successfully win battles in the paint and under the rim. This issue was displayed glaringly during the playoffs, as the Warriors struggled to contain players like Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams and Rudy Gobert throughout their two series.

However, Williams' game also certainly has it drawbacks. Without a versatile offensive package, WIlliams at times struggles to beat defenders beyond purely utilizing his size, and, as a non-shooter, often can present an offensive liability on the floor.

His free-throw rate, which sat at an abysmal 62.3% last season, seems to also be a severe weakness, but this is something that, with work, can be ironed out at the NBA level.

While Williams projects as a two-way talent out of the gate, the Warriors could be willing to take a flier on the 23-year-old in order to bolster their depth at a position that needs to be re-worked.