Following their blockbuster acquisition of Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, the Golden State Warriors now have two more roster spots to fill over the coming weeks.

The full trade resulted in the Warriors losing Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Lindy Waters III and Dennis Schroder, leaving the team with a depleted bench which was on full display in Golden State's tough losses to the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers immediately following the deal.

While the Warriors have played much better since Butler's arrival, it is clear that there are still additions the franchise needs to make in order to stabilize its roster. However, with the trade deadline having passed, Golden State will need to turn to the buy-out market to make any additions.

A young reclamation project could be available

25-year-old Cam Reddish was recently involved in the controversial trade between the Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets to send center Mark Williams to Los Angeles. The trade, however, ultimately fell through as a result of Williams' failed physical, and Reddish will remain with the Lakers for the foreseeable future.

However, should the Lakers, who shockingly acquired Luka Dončić prior to the trade deadline, choose to make another move after the acquisition of Alex Len on Tuesday, then Reddish could be a prime candidate to be waived in order to make room. The Lakers have already shown their willingness to move on from Reddish, who has played a fluctuating role in their rotation this season.

Reddish, who was picked tenth by the Atlanta Hawks in the 2019 NBA Draft, has struggled to find his footing in the league throughout his short career. He has played for four teams in six seasons, spending the past two with the Lakers and missing large chunks of time due to injury.

This season, Reddish is averaging only 3.3 points, two rebounds and 0.7 assists through 31 games. However, he has shown offensive potential throughout his young career, and the Warriors could take him on as a potential 3-and-D role player for the franchise.

Golden State, after losing Schroder and Waters, desperately needs a dependable bench rotation piece who can play alongside Brandin Podziemski in the backcourt. While Reddish may not provide the offensive flair the Warriors are looking for, his defensive presence could certainly help stabilize the bench. He has posted a 1.6 defensive box plus-minus so far this season, placing him firmly above league average in that regard.

His 3-point shooting, which sits at a career mark of 32.2%, will ultimately need to vastly improve in order for him to be a fully-serviceable player in the NBA. However, as a young talent with two-way ability, Golden State could certainly afford to take a risk on Reddish were the Lakers to decide to part ways with the youngster.