Warriors could grant the Curry brothers' wish if Doc Rivers rumors are true

As the Golden State Warriors enter their offseason, they are looking to add one or two significant pieces to build around their current veteran core, and, as part of this pursuit, could be hunting for a veteran backcourt presence.

According to Doc Rivers, the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, a heartwarming reunion of the Curry brothers could be the exact move the team needs. On Bill Simmons' recent podcast, Rivers said, "I actually think the perfect place for [Seth] would be Golden State. It's the way they play; he fits perfect... It'd be sensational!"

Rivers, as Seth Curry's father-in-law, certainly has some credence to speak on this fact, and, given the team's current cap situation, a reunion of the Curry brothers could be an excellent move.

A Curry brothers' reunion could be in line for the Warriors

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry, who remains one of the best players and sharp-shooters in the league at age 37, is certainly on the hunt for another championship before the end of his career.

Despite the fact that both he and his brother, Seth, have been in the league for upwards of a decade, the pair have never played together, and such a reunion would be a storyline for fans to cling to.

However, if Golden State were to sign Seth Curry, it would be more than a heartwarming story. Seth Curry, at 34, could still provide great value to this Warriors team.

Last season, with the Charlotte Hornets, Seth Curry averaged 6.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 assists primarily playing off the bench while shooting 45.6% from 3-point range and 84.6% at the free-throw line.

As the Warriors look for a solution to their inconsistent backcourt play, featuring the streaky shooting of Buddy Hield and the waning and waxing confidence of Brandin Podziemski, Seth Curry could be a sharp-shooting, veteran presence that could help anchor the team's bench unit.

Moreover, as Golden State attempts to balance their cap sheet, with a significant amount owed to their veteran trio over the next two years, Seth Curry would likely take on a veteran minimum contract. Based on his experience, this would sit at a little over $3 million under the current CBA.

Especially if the Warriors move on from Hield in a larger deal this summer, Doc Rivers' suggestion, while seemingly far-fetched, could become a reality for the franchise and the Curry family.