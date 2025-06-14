Warriors could snatch high-upside sharpshooter in NBA Draft

As the Golden State Warriors enter the 2025 NBA Draft, they will be looking to maximize the value of their 41st overall pick: the lone selection they retain in this draft as a result of the Jimmy Butler trade.

While the second round of this draft is projected to lack depth relative to recent drafts, largely as a result of players returning to college on NIL deals, the Warriors could still find a diamond in the rough, and USA Today's latest mock draft has them doing exactly that by selecting Kentucky wing Koby Brea.

Brea, 22, presents a unique mix of playmaking and lethal shooting from beyond the arc, making him an intriguing player to bring into the fold of Golden State's rotation, and he is someone who the Warriors could likely pick up in the second round.

Koby Brea could be a great addition to the rotation

Brea, after four years at Dayton, transferred to Kentucky for his final year of eligibility, averaging 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists through 36 games.

At 22, Brea fits into the mold of what Golden State seems to be pursuing with their lone draft selection. As they attempt to contend for a championship next season, they have brought in almost exclusively older college players for pre-draft workouts, signalling their desire to pick up an immediate contributor rather than a development piece.

Moreover, Brea presents something that the Warriors needed desperately last season: shooting off the bench. In his final year at Dayton, Brea shot an absurd 49.8% from 3-point range primarily playing off the bench and continued this trend as a starter at Kentucky, shooting 43.5% from deep on high volume.

According to Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo Sports' NBA Senior Analyst, Brea "has NBA range with a quick release, plus the footwork to shoot off movement actions."

As a shooter and playmaker, Brea could present an intriguing skill-set to the end of the team's rotation.

However, a major downside in his game is his defensive quickness and lateral movement. At 6'6" and 174 lbs, Brea's slight frame and lack of explosive moment prevents him from staying in front of his assignments often, and his defensive game is something that would need a lot of work at the next level.

Yet, were he able to take these steps, Brea could be a great young player in the mold of Moses Moody, and, particularly if the Warriors were to deal Moody in a larger trade this offseason, Brea could be an excellent, high-upside selection in the second round.