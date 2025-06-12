Warriors reveal obvious championship priorities through pre-draft process

As the Golden State Warriors enter the 2025 NBA Draft, they are currently only in possession of the 41st overall pick, which they received from the Miami Heat in the Jimmy Butler trade.

However, despite a weakened draft class as a result of the allure of NIL deals, the organization is evidently hoping to land an impact player in the second round, as they have primarily invited older college players to work out with the organization.

While these players’ age does not guarantee that they will automatically be able to contribute to the rotation, it is clear that Golden State is on the hunt for a player that needs less polishing than the typical college prospect: a continued sign that the organization is looking to contend now rather than later.

The Warriors need an immediate contributor in the draft, if they can land one

While it is still a possibility that the Warriors might trade up to the first-round in order to maximize their chances of grabbing a high-ceiling prospect, their evaluation process as of now indicates that they will stay pat in the second round, looking to maximize the value of their current pick.

In recent years, the front office has done an excellent job with this task, nabbing Quinten Post with the 52nd overall pick in 2024 and Gui Santos with the 55th in 2022. While Santos, who was an international prospect, was still a teenager when he was drafted, Post, who was drafted out of Boston College, was 24-years-old.

Both have already become contributors to the rotation, with Post receiving a stretch of starting minutes this past season as a rookie.

Through the pre-draft process, the Warriors have almost exclusively invited players who have played four or more years in college to work out with the organization, signaling their intention to draft a player of similar experience to Post.

Moreover, the players they have invited primarily fall into two positional categories: scoring guards and defensive-minded centers.

Among the guards they have invited are Caleb Grill out of Missouri, Brice Williams out of Nebraska, Ryan Nembhard out of Gonzaga, and LJ Cryer out of Houston. All four of these players averaged double digit points in their last season in college, with Williams averaging a stunning 20.4.

Among the centers they have invited to work out Nate Bittle, out of Oregon, and Amari Williams, out of Kentucky, show the most promise. Bittle, specifically, averaged 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists through 35 games last season.

Both positional archetypes would fit well into Golden State’s current needs, as they have space in their backcourt for another scoring option with the likely departures of Pat Spencer and Gary Payton II, and, given their current center rotation, could use a large body to grab rebounds and establish a presence in the paint.

While their pursuit of an older player at their draft position is not unusual, it does indicate a desire for an immediate contributor, and fans can expect that whoever they draft could see time in the rotation early in the season.