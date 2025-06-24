Warriors could steal high-upside international player in NBA Draft

As the Golden State Warriors enter the 2025 NBA Draft, their front office must do their utmost to maximize the value of their 41st overall pick in order to bring a player in who can make an impact on the roster.

While this upcoming draft is a relatively shallow one given the multitude of players who returned to college to cash in on NIL deals, the Warriors could have the opportunity to draft international forward Boguljub Markovic: a move that could have major ramifications moving forward.

Markovic, 19, is a 6'11", 195 lb stretch forward who, playing in the Adriatic League, has shown major promise as a future NBA player. However, uncertainties in his draft stock could lead to a fall to the second round, enabling Golden State to steal the high-upside player in the draft.

Boguljub Markovic could fall just far enough for the Warriors

Markovic, through 32 games with Serbian team KK Megabasket this season, averaged 13.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists on 29.2 minutes per game.

According to Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo Sports' NBA Analyst, Markovic is "a modern stretch forward who also offers skill as a passer and post scorer."

Markovic, in addition to his creative package in the post, shot 38.8% from 3-point range last season, and his high release projects well to transfer to the NBA level. At the start of the draft cycle, many outlets and analysts were bullish on the young prospect, projecting him with a first round grade.

However, there are concerns with his thin frame and lack of a tight ball-handling ability that have caused a slide in his draft stock, and, as the draft approaches, Markovic is now projected to be available in the early second round.

Like many young, international players, whichever team that drafts Markovic will be taking a swing on his upside, and the Warriors could now have the opportunity to do so.

In ESPN's recent mock draft, they have Markovic being taken at 40th overall by the Washington Wizards, placing him firmly in Golden State's draft range.

The Warriors have a stated need for a playmaking forward this offseason, and, although Markovic does not necessarily fit the mold of the wing they are likely searching for, his passing abilities in the short pick-and-roll and in the post could certainly translate to the NBA level.

Moreover, were Golden State to move on from Jonathan Kuminga this offseason, a roster spot would become available at the four, making Markovic perhaps the biggest steal of the draft for the franchise.