Warriors draft opportunity could be the end for young center

As the Golden State Warriors enter the 2025 NBA Draft with the 41st overall pick, they are likely looking to select a league-ready player who can join the rotation at some point this season.

While this provides multiple benefits, including a cheap roster spot to help ease their cap woes, drafting a young center in this slot, such as the ones that have been attached to them in multiple mock drafts, could mean the unfortunate end of Trayce Jackson-Davis's time on the team.

While Jackson-Davis was ultimately cut out of the rotation last season following the ascension of rookie Quinten Post from the G League, he still has a lot to offer, and the Warriors will need to balance out their logjam at the center position at some point this season.

Trayce Jackson-Davis' time with the Warriors could be coming to an end

After a strong rookie season, Jackson-Davis began last season as a candidate for starting center for Golden State, averaging 6.6 points, five rebounds and 1.7 assists through 62 games. However, following the emergence of Post, whose floor spacing perimeter shot helped level out the team's offense, Jackson-Davis was quickly relegated to the bench.

With the likely departure of veteran Kevon Looney, the Warriors will now have the opportunity to draft another center, and players such as Australian Rocco Zikarsky and Auburn's Johni Broome have been attached to the team in mock drafts.

Both of these players present bruising size and physicality in the paint, and, as older players, project to be ready to enter the rotation sooner rather than later.

Zikarsky, who averaged 4.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists last season in Australia's NBL, stands at a whopping 7'2" and, while he is currently only 18, has a translateable skill-set for an end-of-rotation center.

Broome, meanwhile, is entering the draft after five years in college and, after averaging 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season at Auburn, projects to be able to make an impact at the NBA-level rather quickly although his ceiling as a player is likely limited.

Both of these players are projected to be available around the Warriors' draft slot, and, if they decided to take that direction instead of drafting any of the older college guards they have invited to work out with the team, minutes could become even tighter at the center position.

Additionally, it has been heavily rumored that Golden State could pursue a starting center through the trade market or free agency, a fact that doubles this peril for Jackson-Davis.

While Jackson-Davis has shown signs of development in his young career, his limited height and defensive capabilities as well as his lob-dependent offensive game could mean that his fit with the Warriors will not be viable for much longer.