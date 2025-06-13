Warriors could still take huge risk with Quinten Post's development

As the Golden State Warriors entered their offseason, one of their primary reported aims was to add a center who could help anchor their defense and continue to stretch the floor.

While the tides have recently turned against such a move, the Warriors could certainly change their mind if the right deal arises, and, in doing so, they would be taking a risk by jeopardizing young center Quinten Post's development within the team's system.

Post, 25, had a stellar rookie season with Golden State, and, as he continues to improve, could become one of the few knockdown shooting big men in the league. Yet, in acquiring a center, the Warriors would be removing a large chunk of Post's playing time, perhaps stunting the development of a bright young player.

Post needs to take strides, but he could become what the Warriors need

Post, who ascended to the Warriors roster and eventually the starting lineup in January, averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists through 42 games this season. Yet, most remarkably, Post shot an excellent 40.8% from 3-point range on 4.3 attempts per game.

This rate, were it to continue, would make him one of the best shooting big men in the league, and, at seven feet tall, Post could become a true unicorn for the Warriors. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, on the recent episode of the Warriors Plus Minus Podcast, "there's a belief that Post is a real knock down seven-foot shooter, which is rare in the league.”

Yet, in the playoffs, the deficiencies in his defensive game were exposed and capitalized upon by opposing teams, leading to significantly reduced minutes for the youngster as the team narrowed in on elimination.

Therefore, Golden State is stuck at a crossroads. Were they to acquire a center despite current rumors, they would likely be solidifying their defensive front, allowing Draymond Green to return to a more comfortable role and erasing a major inadequacy in their roster.

However, in doing so, Post's minutes would likely be cut in a major fashion, meaning the Warriors would be taking the major risk of stunting Post's development.

More than anything, Post needs minutes to become quicker on his feet and learn the proper rotations within the team's defensive structure. With his height and strength, Post is certainly able to block shots and rebound, yet he was often behind the play or in the wrong spot last season, leading to defensive failures by the team as a whole.

Therefore, although the Warriors are rumored to be pivoting away from acquiring a center this offseason, such a move is certainly still on the table, and Golden State still has a major quandary to consider.