Draymond Green issue complicates Warriors' biggest offseason need

As the Golden State Warriors enter the offseason, it has been reported that their two biggest priorities are acquiring either a play-making wing who can either start or play off the bench or a rim-protecting, floor-stretching center.

However, as noted on the latest episode of the Warriors Plus-Minus podcast, Draymond Green's presence, and the team's need for him to anchor the defense in the most clutch situations, could prevent the front office from investing significant capital in another center.

On the podcast, Anthony Slater of The Athletic said, "The Warriors... have shown that they don't want to invest too heavily in the center position knowing that, when the season is on the line [and] when the games matter, Draymond Green will mostly be the center."

Therefore, while Green has stated that he does not want to be the primary center for Golden State due to the toll on his body throughout the season, it is likely that the solution to that problem will have to come internally.

Draymond Green's defensive importance stands in the way of acquiring a center

Throughout last season, as the Warriors' logjam at the center position became more complicated, it quickly became apparent that Green, at only 6'6", could no longer be the primary big man for the team.

While placing Green at the five allowed for Kuminga to start, this caused severe issues in the team's starting line-up because of the presence of two non-shooters on the floor: an issue that has largely held Kuminga back within the team's structure the last few seasons.

The emergence of Quinten Post, who shot over 40% from 3-point range in his rookie season, briefly seemed to be a solution to this issue, but the defensive shortcomings of his game, especially as they were exposed in the playoffs, left much to be desired.

Therefore, as the roster stands now, Green must play center in the most clutch moments, and this prevents Golden State from dumping any of their valuable assets, including a Kuminga sign-and-trade, into the acquisition of another center.

While someone like Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks was rumored to be a potential target for the Warriors, his age and slowing defensive abilities likely would make him an imperfect fit, and, if he were going to be on the bench during the closing moments of games, there would be little point in acquiring him.

With this in mind, the best Golden State can do is hope that Post's development continues and pivot to acquiring a playmaking wing that can help solidify the offense.