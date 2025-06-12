Warriors trade proposal sends out promising young player to fill greatest need

As the Golden State Warriors look to solidify their roster this offseason through the addition of one or two significant pieces, they will be looking for a guard who can bring more playmaking capabilities to their backcourt.

In a trade proposal featured on The Sporting News that involves a swap of Moses Moody, Gui Santos and first-round draft capital for young guard Coby White, the team would accomplish exactly that, and, at that price, White could be the ideal acquisition for the roster.

White, 25, will be entering his final season of a three-year, $36 million contract: a number that can easily be worked into Golden State’s current cap situation.

Warriors could get Coby White at a discount rate

White, who averaged 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists last season with the Chicago Bulls, might be a victim of circumstance when it comes to his time in Chicago. With Josh Giddey, who the Bulls acquired from Oklahoma City last offseason, coming due for a large contract extension, it is likely that one of the two guards will be dealt.

With Giddey showing promise as a playmaker and floor general this past season, it is likely that, out of the two, White would be the one to be shipped out.

However, White is an amply able playmaker in his own right, and, with his raw scoring ability and acceptable 3-point shot, he would be a major addition to the Warriors roster.

While it is uncertain whether White would be available for the price of Moody and Santos, the Bulls are rumored to be entering a period of genuine rebuilding, and, if this proves true, Chicago could place a high value on two young, defensively-capable players as well as one of Golden State’s next four first-round picks.

Moody, who will be entering his first year of a three-year, $37.5 million contract extension, will help the Warriors match salaries with the Bulls almost exactly, reducing the need for additional cap juggling.

Moreover, this proposal allows for the Warriors to fill a major offseason need without the necessity of a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade, meaning that Kuminga can be flipped for another asset, such as a floor-spacing center, or can be re-signed and saved until later next season when his value can be maximized.

While the first-round pick may seem like a steep add-on, Golden State has proven they are willing to part from their draft capital in order to improve their current roster, as evidenced by the Jimmy Butler trade.

Therefore, White could be the perfect addition, and, at the proposed price, the Warriors might just be able to land the young scorer.