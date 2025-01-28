Warriors guards in jeopardy as trade deadline approaches

As the Golden State Warriors sit at the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-23 record, they may be looking to make a team-shaking move at the upcoming trade deadline.

Among other candidates who on the team who could be traded, it's two guards -- Buddy Hield and Dennis Schröder -- who may be most in jeopardy of being included in a deal.

The Warriors do not necessarily have an abundance in their back-court. The early-season injury to De'Anthony Melton, who was eventually traded for Schröder, exposed the Warriors' thinness at this position.

Stephen Curry, who was nominated yet again as a starter for the All-Star Game, has been largely stellar but has experienced unusual inconsistencies throughout the season. Second-year guard Brandin Podziemski has seen a downturn in most of his numbers this season but has looked better after coming back from a lengthy injury.

Therefore, two players who have disappointed in their Warriors tenure, Hield and Schröder, could be on the move in order to upgrade another position in the rotation.

Buddy Hield's shooting woes may make him a trade candidate

Hield, who briefly stepped into the starting shooting guard role following the injury to Melton, has been highly inconsistent on offense this year. A one-dimensional 3-point shooter, Hield has averaged 12.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists through 45 games this season. His 3-point percentage, after dipping to abysmal lows in November and December, has levelled back out to an even 37%.

Hield's performances are highly symptomatic of the state of the Warriors' offense this season: often involving stagnant ball movement around the perimeter resulting in contested shots.

The 32-year-old in the first year of a four-year, $37 million contract, making a trade involving him somewhat unlikely. However, his lackluster performance could incentivize the Warriors to move on to a more dynamic guard to help support Curry in the back court.

Dennis Schröder has been a poor fit in the Warrior offense

When the Warriors acquired Schröder from the Brooklyn Nets in December, many saw the move as a potential fix for the Warriors offensive woes. Schröder was having the best season of his career, averaging 18.4 points, three rebounds, and 6.6 assists through 23 games in Brooklyn.

His fit as a shifty pick-and-roll player in a Curry-led backcourt has not fully come to fruition in the Golden State offense, having averaged only 10.4 points, two rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 20 games with his new team.

While he has opened up more offensive opportunities for Podziemski, the Warriors could look to move on from his expiring $13 million deal in favor of a guard who fits the Warriors' offensive structure more effectively.

Who Do They Keep?

As the Warriors move closer to the trade deadline, it has become abundantly obvious that they need to trade for a big man who can stretch the floor, opening up what's often been a congested offense.

While neither of these guards are necessarily likely to be traded, it is more possible that Schröder is dealt before the deadline in order to improve this Warriors team. His recent move to the bench signified a change of role for and perhaps a loss of confidence from head coach Steve Kerr. In addition, his expiring deal would make him a more attractive trade candidate than Hield's multi-year deal.

If the Warriors were to move on from Schröder, it is likely that Hield would move full-time to the starting lineup -- a scary proposition but that could produce results if his shooting numbers return to where they're capable of.

While Podziemski would again be trusted with primary ball-handling duties for the bench unit, a return of a cheap, veteran guard could help cement that aspect of the rotation. If the Warriors deem it fit, they could safely move on from a possible failed experiment in their backcourt in the coming weeks.