Warriors have a major Quinten Post problem that could hinder their playoff hopes

With a big win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors now stand at 34-28 and have solidified their possession of the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

In a 114-102 win, the Warriors defense held off the Knicks late, restricting Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges to a minuscule nine points in the fourth-quarter.

Meanwhile, the Golden State offense continued to hum. Steph Curry led the squad with 28 points -- his fourth game in a row scoring 20 or more points. Jimmy Butler and Brandin Podziemski each had 19 points, while Buddy Hield overcame a rough shooting night to produce a 15-point performance.

Yet ascending rookie Quinten Post was almost non-existent offensively in his 14 minutes on the court, scoring only three points and posting three rebounds and three assists.

While Post's ascendance from the G-League to the Warriors' rotation this season has been a major revelation for the team, his inability to produce consistently on offense could harm the franchise's playoff hopes through the final stretch of the season.

Quinten Post's inconsistencies could limit his minutes

Through 24 games this season, Post is averaging 8.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. While these numbers might seem meager, his length combined with his ability to shoot from beyond the arc has helped provide the spacing to Golden State's offense that they desperately needed before his arrival.

Quinten Post heating up from deep 🎯

While the rookie big has been a major part of the Warrior offense at times, he has only scored in double digits in 8 of the 21 games he's played in since becoming a significant piece of Steve Kerr's rotation.

He is often overly dependent upon his 3-point shot and at this stage fails to use his size around the rim -- something that was evident against the Knicks. His lack of mobility is also an issue on defense, as he has posted the worst defensive rating of all Warriors with more than 10 games played for the team.

As a result of this, Kerr has recently shifted back toward a small-ball lineup, centered around the abilities of Moses Moody and Draymond Green to provide size and rim protection for the starting lineup.

While Golden State have at times struggled to limit larger opposing centers throughout the season with this strategy, in the last 10 games they have posted the second-best defensive rating in the NBA which also showcases the impact that Butler has had upon the team.

For the Warriors to bring a truly potent offensive threat into the Western Conference playoff race, Post will need to play a significant role in their offensive structure. His combination of length and shooting is not found elsewhere on the roster, yet if he doesn't shake off some of the inexperience and rookie woes we saw on Tuesday, his minutes could continue to be limited down the stretch.