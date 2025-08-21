Warriors have quietly parted ways with playoff fan-favorite

As the Golden State Warriors have awaited the conclusion to their Jonathan Kuminga conundrum, the team has been rumored to be negotiating with multiple veteran guards: a necessity given their need for depth in their backcourt.

Yet, in doing so, they have also likely signaled the end of unrestricted free agent Pat Spencer's time with the organization, as their two-way spots will likely be claimed by younger pieces.

Spencer, 29, became a fan-favorite last season with his hard-nosed style of play, but now, in order to continue his incredible journey to the NBA, he must find a new team to call home.

Pat Spencer's time with the Warriors may have just ended in a whisper

Last season, through 39 games, Spencer got limited time in the rotation, averaging 2.5 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists on a diet of just 6.4 minutes per game.

Yet, in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets in these past playoffs, Spencer exploded, shooting five-of-seven from the field and scoring 11 points before being ejected for headbutting opposing center Alperen Sengun. Although the Warriors ultimately lost that game, it was a memorable performance for Spencer, displaying exactly the intensity he was known for in his limited minutes.

Yet, as Golden State evidently negotiates with free agents such as De'Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II, it appears as though there will no longer be a place on the roster for Spencer.

Melton, who began last season with the Warriors before his season-ending ACL injury, and Payton, who has played parts of five separate seasons with the organization, will provide both veteran experience and an additional defensive boon to the team's backcourt, making them ideal acquisitions this offseason.

Moreover, recent draft pick Will Richard, who had a solid set of performances in Summer League, could be poised to take on the final roster spot with the hopes that he can continue to develop into the 3-and-D wing the organization thinks he can be.

Therefore, for a 29-year-old two-way guard with just 45 games worth of NBA experience under his belt, it would become even more difficult finding minutes next season if he were on the roster.

The organization, moreover, declined to extend Spencer a qualifying offer at the beginning of the offseason, allowing the guard to enter unrestricted free agency.

While it remains to be seen when, or if, these moves will be finalized, Golden State has made their intentions clear this offseason, and they unfortunately do not involve bringing Spencer back.