Warriors next All-Star trade target is becoming more and more obvious
The Golden State Warriors are about to enter the new NBA season with a sense of optimism after producing an unbeaten 6-0 record throughout the preseason.
But while the depth of the Warrior roster proved a major strength over the preseason, there remains this nagging feeling that the franchise desperately lacks more star power to partner 2x MVP Stephen Curry.
Having tried but failed to acquire either Paul George or Lauri Markkanen during the offseason, it appears Golden State are acutely aware of their need for another legitimate All-Star. As the new season gets underway, it's now becoming more and more obvious who their trade target could be.
Jimmy Butler continues to emerge as a potential trade target for the Warriors
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has continually been mentioned in relation to a trade to the Warriors, with that link having been established when reports of potential disgruntlement at the Heat emerged in late May.
Sam Amick of The Athletic reported in early September that Golden State had interest in Butler, and that it could have indeed extended to conversations between themselves and Miami revolving a potential trade.
Fast-forward to now and the Warriors chances of trading for Butler may have just got a major boost on the eve of the season. According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Butler is expected to turn down any contract extension offer to become a free agent in 2025.
“The expectation at this point is that Butler will pass on the extension even if the Heat offers it, according to sources, and then opt out of his current contract to become a free agent next summer," Chiang wrote.
If Butler is indeed unwilling to recommit to the Heat, then surely the franchise would have to do its due diligence in exploring trade options rather than potentially lose the 6x All-Star for nothing in free agency.
The Warriors could be towards the front of the queue if that does eventuate. A recent four-team trade proposal from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report had Golden State acquiring Butler in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney and two second-round picks via the Atlanta Hawks. That potential deal remains a viable one after Kuminga failed to reach an extension agreement with Golden State prior to Monday's deadline.
The 35-year-old Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists with the Heat last season, having shot 49.9% from the floor and a career-high 41.4% from three-point range.