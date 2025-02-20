Warriors still have a Quinten Post problem that can't be ignored

Since being called up from the G-League in January, rookie center Quinten Post has made an immediate impact on the Golden State Warriors.

Through 17 games, Post is averaging 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists, and his 3-point shooting ability has helped fix a crucial liability that the Warriors were experiencing prior to the trade deadline.

With the organization's ultimate decision to not pursue other trades following their blockbuster acquisition of Jimmy Butler, Post clearly received a large vote of confidence and will play a major part in Golden State's rotation down the stretch. Yet there is one major deficiency in his game that, if not fixed, could severely limit his effectiveness and overall playability.

Quinten Post's defense has become a problem for Steve Kerr

While Post has helped boost the Warriors offense in a variety of ways, he has posted a plus-minus of -2.9 since February 1: the worst mark on the team. At seven-foot tall Post ostensibly presents a more formidable presence in the paint than his young counterpart in Trayce Jackson-Davis, but the rookie still lacks the mobility and shot-blocking capability to be a true defensive asset to the team.

Post is also tied with Moses Moody for the worst defensive rating on the team this season. While this liability is something that can be corrected as the rookie continues to develop, it should be a serious concern for Golden State as they pursue a playoff berth. The Warriors have had a top-10 defense for most of the season and will need to maintain that throughout this final stretch of the campaign.

While Jackson-Davis has often seemed to lack the physicality to establish his presence in the paint against opposing centers, he possesses his own offensive explosiveness that could earn him minutes if Post continues to struggle defensively. Jackson-Davis has also posted a defensive rating significantly better than Post's this year.

In recent games, head coach Steve Kerr has also leaned more heavily on veteran center Kevon Looney. While Looney does not possess the offensive skill-set of Post or Jackson-Davis, his defensive presence has been a boon to the Warriors lineup. Looney's 106.9 defensive rating sits only behind Brandin Podziemski as the best of anyone on the team that's played in more than 30 games.

Therefore, while Post's rapid development has been promising for Warriors fans, there should still be cause for caution concerning the team leaning too heavily on him as they push for a playoff berth.