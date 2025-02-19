As the All-Star festivities came to the Bay Area last weekend, there was.a vast abundance of spectacles for Golden State Warriors fans to behold. Steph Curry reappeared alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden to lead Shaq's OGs to a championship in the NBA's first ever All-Star Game tournament.

Buddy Hield put up a great showing in the 3-point Contest. Even Draymond Green, who was not an all-star, stirred controversy with his comments related to the game.

Yet it was Trayce Jackson-Davis who might have gone unnoticed this weekend, having been present as well in competing for Team C in the Rising Stars tournament. His team won the Rising Stars tournament and ultimately advanced to the All-Star bracket, where they were defeated 42-35 by the Curry-led OGs team. Jackson-Davis had two points, one assist and one steal during the game.

What Does This Mean For Quinten Post?

On the surface, it means nothing.

Quinten Post, after being called up to the NBA roster in January and receiving a full professional contract in the wake of the Jimmy Butler trade, has ascended quickly to the upper echelon of Golden State's rotation.

In 17 games Post has averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists and has had four games in which he has topped 20 minutes. He has shot 39.7% on 3-point attempts, opening up the Warriors offense and providing an element they desperately needed prior to the trade deadline.

Yet Jackson-Davis' appearance alongside blooming youngsters such as Stephon Castle and Zach Edey serves as a stark reminder of his potential and capability to be a difference-maker on Golden State's roster.

Jackson-Davis has been dealing with a nagging knee injury, having only appeared in five of the Warriors last 10 games. He's only topped 10 minutes in one of these games, further proving the effects of Post's ascension on his minutes.

Jackson-Davis has struggled at times this season against larger opposing centers, lacking the physicality to establish his presence in the paint. However, while the 6'9" big man certainly cannot space the floor at the level that Post can, he does provide an offensive explosiveness to Golden State that could be a boon to the team.

While Jackson-Davis has, in some ways, had an underwhelming start to his season with the Warriors, he is still only 24 and has displayed a skill-set that carries much potential to grow.

While head coach Steve Kerr is almost obligated to play Kevon Looney for his defensive presence and Post for his floor-spacing abilities, he and the team should not forget about Jackson-Davis' development. Given the chance, he could make a serious push for starting minutes as the Warriors enter a race for the playoffs.