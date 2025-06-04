Warriors want Buddy Hield to replicate lasting impression made on Pacers

As the Golden State Warriors attempt to compete for another championship, and spend this off-season re-tooling around their veteran core, it is certain that Buddy Hield, the shooting guard they acquired in the convoluted Klay Thompson trade, will be a major part of their plans.

Since he spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Indiana Pacers, members of that organization have reflected upon his chaotic play-style and its effect on one of their most impactful players currently, Aaron Nesmith, and this exact play-style is the aspect of his game Hield needs to re-discover for Golden State.

If Hield were able to do so, he could transform the team's offense, both allowing for another offensive threat on the court and aiding in the development of young players such as Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody.

Hield must resume his wild play-style for the Warriors to succeed

On the latest episode of The Zach Lowe show, Lowe speaks on Aaron Nesmith's impact on the Pacers and notes that many around the organization attribute that development in his game to Hield's time with the team.

Nesmith, through 16 games in this playoff run, has averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists, using his ability to make clean and sporadic cuts across the floor and to the basket to provide further spacing and scoring opportunities to his offense.

Hield, in his first season with Golden State, continued his historically streaky shooting patterns, averaging 11.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists on 37% shooting from beyond the arc.

Yet, throughout the season, his fit in the starting lineup with superstar Stephen Curry remained somewhat uncertain, as his distinct catch-and-shoot style limited his impact when the Warriors were unable to maintain dynamic ball movement on the perimeter.

As Hield attempts to find a new iteration of his game in Golden State, he and the team must remember that the best years of his career were played in Indiana, where he leaned into the style of play that Nesmith has emulated.

With the gravity that Curry creates on the floor, pulling defenses in his direction wherever he goes, his off-ball movement has become one of the most important aspects of his game. The Warriors have the speed and the shooting ability to model their own version of Indiana's fast-paced offensive structure, and Hield's cutting abilities would be key in that transformation.

Moreover, as the organization attempts to continue the development of players like Podziemski and Moody, they must continue to learn to create their own opportunities off of the gravity of Curry, and increasing their ability to cut and take shots confidently would be a major step forward for both young players.

Therefore, while the Pacers move on to the NBA Finals, both Hield and the Warriors' organization as a whole could take notes on how that team has structured their backcourt.