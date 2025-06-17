Desmond Bane trade shows why Warriors are in an excellent position this offseason

On Sunday, the NBA world was shocked by the Orlando Magic's blockbuster acquisition of Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies, who commanded a return package of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap.

However, despite the hefty price of acquiring a player of Bane's caliber, the Warriors would certainly be able to match it in their pursuit of a bona-fide third scoring option to fit behind Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, signaling their strong position this offseason.

While, at this time, it seems more likely that Golden State will hunt for one or two less costly players who can help solidify their rotation, they should be encouraged by Bane's price, especially given that the actual cost of Bane was altered by a number of factors in the deal.

The Desmond Bane trade shows that the Warriors could acquire another star

Although four first-round picks and a pick swap seems like an exceedingly hefty price for a player of Bane's caliber, the Magic's current situation alters the value of the return package.

It is likely that one of the first-round picks sent to the Grizzlies was in exchange for taking on the contract of Caldwell-Pope, who averaged only 8.7 points last season after signing a three-year, $66 million deal with the Magic last offseason.

Moreover, the Magic, with a young core in a weak Eastern Conference, expect to be competitive for the next several years, making it unlikely that any of the picks conveyed to Grizzlies will become lottery selections.

As a result of the contentious end to Butler's time with the Miami Heat as well as the, then untenable, nature of his contract situation, the Warriors were able to only spend one first-round pick in acquiring their current second scoring option.

Therefore, Golden State, who currently has four tradeable first-round picks as well as a bevy of young talent with contracts that can potentially be aggregated, is in an excellent spot to either deal for another star or operate in the middle of the market, acquiring one or two significant rotational pieces.

While it is probable that the organization would like to hold on to some of these picks for the purposes of reconstructing the roster after the end of Curry's career, they have also shown that they are completely bought in to chasing a championship now by whatever means necessary.

If another player, such as Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Grizzlies, becomes available this offseason, it is possible that Golden State could be incredibly competitive in the trade market.