Following the Golden State Warriors' blockbuster acquisition of star forward Jimmy Butler on the eve of the trade deadline, they now have a major hole in their roster they will need to fill through other means.

The full multi-team trade ended with the Warriors losing Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schröder, Lindy Waters III and a protected 2025 first-round pick. If the pick does not convey this year, it will become an top 10 protected in 2026 or completely unprotected in 2027.

The Warriors may need to acquire another backup point guard

Following the trade, the Warriors have been able to finally acquire a bona-fide number two scorer behind star point guard Stephen Curry. However, because of the convoluted nature of the four-for-one trade, the Warriors now have a number of major gaps on their bench.

The holes in the roster revealed themselves in a major way on Wednesday night as the Warriors lost following a late comeback from the Utah Jazz, before they also went down 120-112 to the Los Angeles Lakers on the second night of a back-to-back.

While Butler will likely take Wiggins' spot in the rotation, the Warriors are now down three of their major bench contributors and possess three open roster spots. It is widely expected that one of those roster spots will be given to rookie center Quinten Post, who was called up from the G-League earlier this season and has been given starting minutes in place of Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Schröder's absence now leaves a major hole in the backcourt for the Warriors. Following his relegation to the bench, his ball-handling ability helped open up Brandin Podziemski's game, and the Warriors will now have to figure out a new balance for their rotation.

While Gary Payton II can play shooting guard, the team prefers to keep him as a defensive presence and has largely shied away from depending on him for offensive production. Therefore, as the trade deadline has passed, the Warriors will need to fill the hole in their rotation through other means. Luckily, there are multiple potential options on the buy-out market that could be a solution.

35-year-old Reggie Jackson has already become available after being traded to, then waived by the Washington Wizards. Jackson averaged 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 12.4 minutes with the Philadelphia 76ers this season, and presents as a serviceable veteran guard who could still eat minutes for the Warriors off the bench.

While Jackson doesn't bring the playmaking ability of Schröder, the Warriors might turn to a veteran presence to help shore up their depleted bench and ensure Podziemski continues in more of a combo guard role.

Tre Jones would have been a younger and arguably more attractive option, having developed into a nice rotation piece for the Spurs before he was ultimately dealt to the Chicago Bulls in the deal that sent De'Aaron Fox to San Antonio.

Jones is just one season removed from averaging 10 points and 6.2 assists in 27.8 minutes a game, but unfortunately isn't expected to be bought out according to K.C. Jones of Chicago Sports Network.

Malcolm Brogdon would have also been a solid Schroder replacement as a former Sixth Man of the Year winner, but the Warriors will have to wait to evaluate the buyout market further as he too is expected to remain with the Washington Wizards according to David Aldridge.