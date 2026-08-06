As the Golden State Warriors appear to be stuck in neutral this offseason, Kevin Durant provided plenty of fodder by claiming that the team that the Philadelphia 76ers have put together is on par with the 2016-17 Warriors which he was part of.

He also took a shot at former Warriors star Klay Thompson by writing: "Klay Thompson, never a MVP candidate in nothing," when trying to argue that this iteration of the Sixers is basically the Warriors from a decade ago. Needless to say Thompson didn't appreciate the jab.

Kevin Durant's relationship with Warriors is complicated to say the least

Basically, if the Warriors had any dreams about a nostalgia-fueled reunion in which they acquired Thompson and Durant in an effort to resurrect the version of the team that won two titles, they can probably put those plans on the back burner.

That plan was always more of a pipe dream anyway but with the current state of the team and considering the fact the Warriors appear perfectly content to run things back after a poor, injury-plagued showing last season, at least a reunion of that team would have been somewhat interesting to watch.

Thompson at least cracked the door open to a reunion after a fan said that they missed him on the Warriors, with the five-time All-Star replying, “Never say never.” That doesn’t necessarily mean Klay actively wants to be back with the Warriors as his future in Dallas remains up in the air, with reports that he's also open to going to a team in Los Angeles.

Things didn’t end wonderfully with Golden State and there have to be some residual hurt feelings, but it’s not hard to envision a reunion maybe next offseason, especially if the Warriors appear content to just run out the clock on this dynasty era. It would feel right for Thompson to be there at the end.

As for Durant, he’s always had a complicated relationship with the Warriors. The fact that he’s never won a title outside of his time with Golden State will forever complicate his legacy, and his comments about the 76ers may be some weird way of trying to make his decision to join the Warriors not seem as reprehensible.

While Durant was a huge part of those two titles, the dynasty is going to be remembered for Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Thompson. They are the trio that fans will revere and Durant will be viewed as a mercenary who came in for a few years but wasn’t really part of that core group. The fact that the Warriors won another ring without Durant cemented the “core three” legacy.

There have been reports that the Warriors are open to a reunion with Durant, but they shouldn’t hold their breath. He seems to be trying to distance himself from his Warriors legacy, meaning a reunion is probably not a priority for him.

Don’t be shocked if the Warriors give into nostalgia and eventually bring Thompson back, whether via trade or next season, but any hopes for a super-nostalgia team are unrealistic and may ultimately be for the best.