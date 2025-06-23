Warriors could grab league-ready sharpshooter in NBA Draft

As the Golden State Warriors enter the 2025 NBA Draft with their lone selection being the 41st overall pick, their workout invitations have made it clear they are looking to draft an older, more polished player who can contribute rather immediately to the rotation.

In Sports Illustrated's most recent mock draft, the Warriors are projected to select Wisconsin guard John Tonje, a sharp-shooter and experienced guard who could be a boon to the team's backcourt situation.

At 24 years old, Tonje could be a solid addition, and, despite the higher upside players that could be available at that slot, Golden State could certainly opt for a player with a higher floor in order to fit their immediate needs.

John Tonje could be a safe pick for the Warriors

Tonje, at 6'5", 225 lb, presents a sturdy frame and a polished shot, using his quick movement off screens and pick-and-roll actions to deliver himself solid looks at the basket.

After four years at Colorado State, Tonje transferred to Missouri, where a foot injury limited to just eight games played for the Tigers. He then transferred to Wisconsin for his final year of eligibility, averaging 19.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists through 37 games.

More than anything, Tonje is a catch-and-shoot perimeter player, having shot 40.5% on his catch-and-shoot threes as an upperclassman and a total of 38.8% from beyond the arc last season.

According to Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports, Tonje "constantly moves without the ball," and "looks for opportunities to back cut to the rim and relocate beyond the arc."

While his shot is the most polished part of his game, Tonje is also a capable driver, attacking close-outs and finishing below the rim, which keeps defenders honest at the perimeter.

However, he has serious work to do as a playmaker. Through each of his college seasons, he posted a negative assist-to-turnover ratio, and he would likely be best suited to a limited usage role on an NBA roster.

Yet, the Warriors have not been shy in drafting older players with limited, transferable skill-sets. Quinten Post, who was 24 years old when he was drafted out of Boston College, reached the NBA roster and even received starting minutes during his rookie season as a result of his perimeter shot and the team's positional needs.

While players such as Kentucky's Koby Brea and Tennessee's Chaz Lanier could present higher upside for Golden State, Tonje is an intriguing prospect who could be a solid bet in the second round.