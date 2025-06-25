Warriors could steal elite playmaking guard in the NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors, as they enter the 2025 NBA Draft, have only the 41st overall pick, which they received in the Jimmy Butler trade, as their lone selection.

However, they could still have the opportunity to get a steal of a pick in playmaking guard Kam Jones out of Marquette, fulfilling their wish for a rotation-ready player and solidifying their backcourt simultaneously.

In a relatively shallow draft class, which is largely a symptom of numerous players returning to college on NIL deals, such a pick could be the ideal scenario for Golden State as they attempt to compete for a championship next season.

Kam Jones could be the steal of the draft for the Warriors

Jones, who just finished his fourth season at Marquette, is a highly intriguing young player. Through 34 games last season, Jones averaged 19.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists, leading his team to both a Big East Conference Championship appearance and a berth in March Madness.

According to Kevin O'Connor, Yahoo Sports' Lead NBA Analyst, Jones "moves like a veteran NBA scorer" and is "a nifty ball-handler who uses crossovers, spins, around-the-back dribble moves, and a deep bag to generate shots all over the court."

In addition to his shot creation, Jones posted a 3.1 assist-to-turnover ratio in his Senior season after taking over point guard duties from current New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek. With solid playmaking and scoring attributes, Jones also possesses a solid understanding of defensive rotations and playing off of screens on offense.

Therefore, to many analysts, Jones is a sleeper pick to go in the late first round, firmly placing him out of the Warriors' draft range.

However, in ESPN's most recent mock draft, Jones is projected to go 46th overall to the Orlando Magic.

His slide in his draft stock is largely a result of his abysmal 31.1% shooting mark from 3-point range last season: the worst of his college career. However, in his first three college seasons, Jones shot a total of 38.3% from beyond the arc, even reaching 40.6% in his Junior season.

As evidenced by the pre-draft workouts that Golden State has held, they are looking to draft an older college player who has readily translatable NBA skills, and Jones certainly fits that bill.

While, just as for any other player, there will need to be a significant leap in order for Jones to be an effective NBA player, all of the tools are there, and the Warriors can only hope that Jones falls far enough to be available for selection in the early second round.