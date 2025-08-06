Warriors have made their stance on recent draft pick crystal clear

As the Golden State Warriors have trudged through the offseason, the relative lack of developments have caused all eyes to be on the reported handshake agreements the organization has reached with certain free agents.

Yet, the rumored return of one free agent, Gary Payton II, has made the Warriors' stance on recent draft pick Will Richard crystal clear. In short, they do not believe his is ready to take on significant minutes.

Although Richard had a solid summer league performance, Payton's return almost guarantees his relegation to the end of the bench, capping off a disappointing draft cycle for the organization.

Will Richard will not be given a shot this season

As the Warriors await a resolution to their Jonathan Kuminga saga, much speculation has surrounded their interest in adding a piece or two to their backcourt.

While their rumored interest in De'Anthony Melton would have perhaps granted Richard an opportunity as a result of Melton's injury history, Payton's return effectively guarantees there will be a veteran presence roadblocking Richard's rise through the rotation.

Richard, 22, came to the Warriors through their deal with the Memphis Grizzlies, effectively swapping the 59th and 56th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

After a rough start, Richard had a solid time in Summer League, averaging 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Yet, Richard, who was a solid 3-and-D player in college, struggled shooting from the outside, making only 20.7% of his 3-point attempts this summer.

Nevertheless, head coach Steve Kerr has been known to make use of his full rotation, especially early on in the regular season. This could give Richard the opportunity to earn early minutes, leaving a door open for him to get a chance in the event of injuries in the backcourt.

Moreover, Golden State has a history of selecting second-round draft picks that make a relatively immediate impact. Just this past season, Quinten Post, who was the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, earned starting minutes and helped shore up some of the team's issues at the five-spot.

Therefore, while it is still within the realm of possibility that Richard could make an immediate impact, Payton's return would essentially provide a more experienced and more advanced copy of the same skill-set that Richard presents.

While Richard could be an exciting 3-and-D player eventually, it has become clear that the organization does not view him as ready to take over significant minutes as a wing.