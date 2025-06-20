Warriors trade partner could prevent Jonathan Kuminga's wish from being granted

As the Golden State Warriors enter their offseason, perhaps their main priority is figuring out how to maximize the return for restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga, whether that involves a sign-and-trade or re-signing the dynamic young forward and hoping to trade him down the line.

However, the Brooklyn Nets, who are projected to have a whopping $40 million in cap space for next season, have not shown interest in Kuminga. While, on the one hand, this likely prevents the Warriors from having to match a lofty offer sheet in order to retrieve any value, it also presents a major concern, as no other suitors could likely provide as significant a return.

Kuminga, moreover, actively seeks a larger, more scoring-dependent role on the market, and, if the Warriors are unwilling to give it to him either on their team or elsewhere, there could be some serious friction within the organization.

The Brooklyn Nets' disinterest is both a solution and problem for the Warriors

Kuminga, 22, averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season, and he projects to be a dynamic offensive force as his career continues.

Therefore, Kuminga will likely command a contract in the four-year, $120 million range, a figure that represents both a strain on the Warriors' books and a major gamble for any other team that decides to pursue him.

The two teams that have, to this point, been rumored to have interest are the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat. However, the Bulls are likely tied up until they can sort out the contract situation of free agent point guard Josh Giddey, and the Heat, who are reportedly in on the Durant sweepstakes, will likely wait for that deal to play out before advancing in any other directions.

Therefore, although the Nets do not seem interested in extending an offer sheet to Kuminga, they would still be Golden State's best and most immediate sign-and-trade partner.

Most notably, the Nets have center Nic Claxton and power forward Cam Johnson, both players who would be significant additions to the Warriors roster were they to be included in a deal. Both of these players would be more fitting acquisitions than any player the Bulls or Heat could offer.

Moreover, the Nets would also provide the environment that best fits what Kuminga hopes for: an offensively open scheme with lots of minutes available.

Yet, as the Nets remain seemingly disinterested in Kuminga entirely and the Warriors' pool of suitors remains limited, the best option may ultimately be to bite the bullet and bring Kuminga back, hoping that he can ingratiate himself into the team's structure yet again.